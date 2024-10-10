Modi Has Made India Unsafe Place For Muslims, Other Minorities: Report
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Modi has made India an unsafe place for Muslims and other minorities as the RSS-backed Indian regime is on a mission to purge India of its minorities.
A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said Muslims and other minorities are living in a perpetual state of fear in India, adding they are attacked with impunity.
It said forcible conversion, attack on mosques and churches and lynching of Muslims by Hindu fanatics is common in Modi’s India. Persecution of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and low-caste Hindus has increased manifold since Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in India, it added.
The report said the global experts on genocidal violence have warned that India was preparing for a genocide of Muslims in India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
It predicted that rights and life of the Indian religious minorities would remain under threat until BJP’s rule in India.
The report said unchecked attacks on religious minorities in India is a challenge for the global community and International rights bodies must come forward to save Indian minorities and Kashmiri Muslims from Hindu fascism.
Recent Stories
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two involved in online blackmailing arrested1 minute ago
-
75% challans of 2024 cases submitted in courts: SSP Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan girls empowerment forum launched2 minutes ago
-
Yasir Niazi appointed as Legal Advisor2 minutes ago
-
DC Jamshoro visits civil hospital Hyderabad12 minutes ago
-
QAU ranks among top 400 globally by Times World University Ranking 202512 minutes ago
-
Health department confirms 109 new dengue cases in province12 minutes ago
-
Food points penalised over rules violations22 minutes ago
-
PARCO announces 40-day refinery turnaround for maintenance32 minutes ago
-
9th Thal jeep rally set to start from Nov 732 minutes ago
-
Mental health crisis reaches boiling point: Psychiatrist32 minutes ago
-
Man killed, six hurt on road32 minutes ago