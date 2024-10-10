Modi has made India unsafe place for Muslims, other minorities: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Modi has made India an unsafe place for Muslims and other minorities as the RSS-backed Indian regime is on a mission to purge India of its minorities.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said Muslims and other minorities are living in a perpetual state of fear in India, adding they are attacked with impunity.

It said forcible conversion, attack on mosques and churches and lynching of Muslims by Hindu fanatics is common in Modi’s India. Persecution of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and low-caste Hindus has increased manifold since Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in India, it added.

The report said the global experts on genocidal violence have warned that India was preparing for a genocide of Muslims in India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It predicted that rights and life of the Indian religious minorities would remain under threat until BJP’s rule in India.

The report said unchecked attacks on religious minorities in India is a challenge for the global community and International rights bodies must come forward to save Indian minorities and Kashmiri Muslims from Hindu fascism.