Modi heading India towards diplomatic isolation: Sardar Atiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Atiq said on Sunday that the Modi's is heading India towards diplomatic isolation.

He said the Indian government is committing worst atrocities to suppress the indigenous freedom movement. But despite using the power, Indian troops have failed to suppress the voice of Kashmiri people, a private news channel reported.

He said Modi has highly militarized the held valley to impose its hegemonic agenda, while Pakistan should pursue an aggressive diplomacy in order to pressurize India to stop brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Response to a question he said the people of Kashmir and Pakistan share same culture, values and religion, so resolution of Accession to Pakistan, there was a link to that.

He further said Accession to Pakistan Day is observed to memorize the day when the political leadership of Kashmir unanimously passed a resolution to access with Pakistan.

Kashmir is an unresolved agenda of partition which should be resolved in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people, added by Ex-Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir.