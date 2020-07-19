UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Heading India Towards Diplomatic Isolation: Sardar Atiq

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Modi heading India towards diplomatic isolation: Sardar Atiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Atiq said on Sunday that the Modi's is heading India towards diplomatic isolation.

He said the Indian government is committing worst atrocities to suppress the indigenous freedom movement. But despite using the power, Indian troops have failed to suppress the voice of Kashmiri people, a private news channel reported.

He said Modi has highly militarized the held valley to impose its hegemonic agenda, while Pakistan should pursue an aggressive diplomacy in order to pressurize India to stop brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Response to a question he said the people of Kashmir and Pakistan share same culture, values and religion, so resolution of Accession to Pakistan, there was a link to that.

He further said Accession to Pakistan Day is observed to memorize the day when the political leadership of Kashmir unanimously passed a resolution to access with Pakistan.

Kashmir is an unresolved agenda of partition which should be resolved in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people, added by Ex-Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Prime Minister Pakistan Day Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Government Share

Recent Stories

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

44 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

3 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

4 hours ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.