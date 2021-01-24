UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Heading Towards Legal, Political Quagmire Over Military Secrets Leak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Modi heading towards legal, political quagmire over military secrets leak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Narendra Modi regime is heading towards legal and political quagmire with Indian opposition leaders likely to seek joint parliamentary probe and once his close aides pressuring him to resign over leak of military secrets to a tv anchor.

Indian Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that the centre's silence on the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami about the Balakot airstrike was deafening.

"There have been very disturbing reports on how national security has been so thoroughly compromised," Gandhi said, according to Indian news agency Press Trust of India.

According to Indian media reports, in the upcoming stormy budget session, the opposition parties are likely to demand a time-bound probe by a joint parliamentary commission into the scam.

Former Defence Minister AK Antony said leaking of the official secret was treason and those involved must be punished and the prime minister must come clean.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela also hit out at Narendra Modi for his alleged role in leaking information of Balakot strike and demanded his resignation on the Republic Day.

Vaghela, also once a close associate of Modi, said Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta of BARC should be subjected to NARCO truth serum test to reveal more.

Andy Vermaut, member of the International Alliance for the Defense of Rights and Freedoms (AIDL) and President of PostVersa Fundamental Rights chapter said revelations proved that Modi had sacrificed lives of his own soldiers for political purposes.

"I will therefore call for the resignation of Narendra Modi at all international forums. It is shameful for India and especially for Arnab Goswami… and we on the international level strongly condemn his actions." Melina, an international human rights activist from Netherlands said Indian state-sponsored terrorism in Pulwama attack had been fully exposed after disclosureof 500-page chat of Republic TV anchor that.

"This victory of election of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is actually celebration of killing of your own soldiers," said Ms Melina.\867

Related Topics

Election India Prime Minister Chief Minister Defence Minister Budget Narendra Modi Alliance Netherlands Balakot Congress Media TV All From WhatsApp Opposition Pulwama Attack

Recent Stories

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

1 hour ago

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

2 hours ago

Private jets movements at Dubai South increased 21 ..

2 hours ago

Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases, one mo ..

2 hours ago

Spain looks at UAEâ€™s offshore expertise for gree ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.