UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Helpless Before Imran Successful Diplomacy: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 02:03 PM

Modi helpless before Imran successful diplomacy: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said Modi is helpless before the successful diplomacy of PM Imran Khan even after having purchased piles of arms

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said Modi is helpless before the successful diplomacy of PM Imran Khan even after having purchased piles of arms.She said in a statement that Modi extremist biased ideology has been defeated by peace loving mindset of Imran Khan.The image of Pakistan is emerging as peaceful society under the leadership of Imran Khan, she remarked.She went on to say that US president Donald Trump statement is a serious blow for Indian bid to link Pakistan to terrorism.

Hindustan has been transformed into Hindtustan, she said adding genocide of Muslims in the presence of Trump reflects the fascist mindset of India.About growing brutalities against Kashmiris she said the atrocities against people of Kashmir have shaken the world conscience.

This statement of Trump bears testimony that Kashmir is contentious issue. Raising voice over the blood shed of innocent people is a good omen.She appealed to international community to help Kashmiris get their right to self determination as per their aspirations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Firdous Ashiq Awan Trump Muslim Blood

Recent Stories

Provided maximum jobs and full share in government ..

5 minutes ago

PM Imran's peace-initiative prevails over Modi's e ..

9 minutes ago

What Trump did for Pakistan in India?

32 minutes ago

Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia

9 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 100,5 ..

8 minutes ago

European stock markets slide at open

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.