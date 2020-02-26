Modi helpless before Imran successful diplomacy: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said Modi is helpless before the successful diplomacy of PM Imran Khan even after having purchased piles of arms

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said Modi is helpless before the successful diplomacy of PM Imran Khan even after having purchased piles of arms.She said in a statement that Modi extremist biased ideology has been defeated by peace loving mindset of Imran Khan.The image of Pakistan is emerging as peaceful society under the leadership of Imran Khan, she remarked.She went on to say that US president Donald Trump statement is a serious blow for Indian bid to link Pakistan to terrorism.

Hindustan has been transformed into Hindtustan, she said adding genocide of Muslims in the presence of Trump reflects the fascist mindset of India.About growing brutalities against Kashmiris she said the atrocities against people of Kashmir have shaken the world conscience.

This statement of Trump bears testimony that Kashmir is contentious issue. Raising voice over the blood shed of innocent people is a good omen.She appealed to international community to help Kashmiris get their right to self determination as per their aspirations.