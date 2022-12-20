Modi is a threat to peace of South Asia; Marri

Federal Minister and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri Tuesday termed Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi a serious threat to peace in the region and said that the threatening statements by his party's officials to Pakistan's Foreign Minister reflect Indian extremist mindset

Shazia Marri said that setting a price on Bilawal's head by BJP has further exposed its extremism. "BJP is the bearer of extremist and hateful thinking of RSS", she added.

She observed that it is a fact that Muslims were brutally killed in Gujarat. "If Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not call Modi a butcher, what would he say", she asked.