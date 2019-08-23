Modi is man of mad thinking: Sheikh Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid while terming Modi a man having mad thinking has said when mad people come into power then they take decision based on follies.He said this in a statement issued here Friday.

He held Modi is not understanding world's language and Kashmiris have now determined to break shackles of slavery.Due to Modi's decisions previous accords have become ineffective, he remarked. But now Pakistan will voice such protest that it will be beneficial for Kashmiris on both sides of LoC.