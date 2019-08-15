Modi lays foundation to disintegrate India: Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai said here Thursday that Indian Prime Minister Narrandar Modi has laid the foundation for India's disintegration after abolishing the special status of held Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai said here Thursday that Indian Prime Minister Narrandar Modi has laid the foundation for India's disintegration after abolishing the special status of held Kashmir.

He was addressing a seminar organized by Peshawar Press Club (PPC) in connection with observance of Indian Independence Day as Black Day to condemn the recent unlawful and illegal constitutional amendments that has changed status of IoK.

The minister said abrogation of article 370 would create more unrest and uncertainty in India that would led to disintegration of India.

He said the Modi's unlawful actions had exposed the secular face of India, saying Modi actions had internationalized Kashmir issue and time was nearing when people of the held valley would get independence from Indian yoke.

He said holding of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting after five decades on the Kashmir issue was a big diplomatic victory of Pakistan, adding world had taken notice of unilateral unlawful actions of Modi Govt in IoK.

He said the forthcoming UNSC meeting on the Kashmir issue was actually India's defeat negating its longstanding claim terming it its internal matter.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the entire nation was standing behind our valiant security forces and was ready to thwart the nefarious designs of enemy.

He said Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of subcontinent plan and its resolution was imperative for lasting peace and stability in south asia.

He said Pakistan had defeated terrorism after giving matchless sacrifices and would continue moral, political and diplomatic support of Kashmiris of the held valley.

About opposition protest call, the minister said there was no justification of strikes and agitations in a time when the entire nation was expressing solidarity with people of the occupied Kashmir.

Ajmal Wazir, Advisor to the Chief Minister on merged areas said Pakistani nation was ready to give befitting reply to India if war was imposed on us.

He said irrespective of politics, the entire nation was united for Kashmir cause. He said time was nearer when people of Kashmir will get right of self determination as promised with them by the UN Security Council.