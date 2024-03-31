Open Menu

Modi-led Fascist Indian Govt Using Brutal Tactics To Muzzle Press In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Modi-led fascist Indian govt using brutal tactics to muzzle press in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Political experts and analysts have said the Modi-led fascist Indian government is using brutal tactics to muzzle the press in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and compel Kashmiri journalists to become a mouthpiece of occupation forces and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar pointed out that though journalists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) had been victims of Indian state oppression for a long time, but their victimization increased manifold after the Modi regime illegally revoked the special status of the territory on August 5, 2019.

Stating that the Modi government cannot hide its crimes by curbing the press in Kashmir, they urged the international media organizations to come forward and rescue independent journalism in the territory.

The political experts and analysts noted that journalists continue to work in the most trying conditions in IIOJK and that a number of journalists have been killed and scores injured since 1989 in the territory.

They said the RSS-aligned Indian media’s biased reporting on IIOJK is evident from its fabricated, false news stories about the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. they said BJP-influenced Indian media is spreading false information about the real situation in the occupied territory.

They said Indian media coverage of Kashmir can be termed a travesty of professional journalism as Indian journalists and tv anchors are narrating what fits the Modi regime’s official policy on Kashmir.

The political experts and analysts lamented that Indian media was resorting to fake news to divert international attention from blatant human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

