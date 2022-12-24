Modi-led fascist regime intensified its brutalities against Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The Secretary of Information of All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK and Pakistan Chapter, Imtiaz Wani said that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government had intensified its brutalities against the Kashmiris to punish them for challenging India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. It said Indian troops operating under the protection of draconian laws have unleashed a reign of terror in the occupied territory.

"Innocent people are being harassed and humiliated during a cordon and search operations, whereas extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, confiscation of civilians' properties and killing of a youth in fake encounters are being used by India as a war tactic to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination," the statement said.

Imtiaz Wani said that the Modi regime was terrorizing the families of Hurriyat leaders by attaching their houses and properties. It maintained that such mean tactics will not deter the Hurriyat leaders from pursuing the collective cause of freedom from India for which the Kashmiris have given unprecedented sacrifices.

Imtiaz Wani said that international human rights organizations must take stock of the situation and play their due role to bring an end to the brutalities being inflicted on Kashmiri people by Indian troops.

It also denounced the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders, human rights defenders, journalists and civil society activists who have been arrested before and after 5th August 2019.

It said that the international community should come forward in a big way to help resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute that has been the main cause of suffering of the Kashmiri people.

He urged the UN Security Council and General Assembly to form a special committee to start a worldwide campaign against the racist moves of the Modi regime in Jammu and Kashmir and discuss in a special session of the General Assembly the consequences of India's violations of the international humanitarian law and its ruthlessness with regard to the religion of non-Hindus in India and IIOJK.

He said that humanity was taking its last breath in the colonized region.