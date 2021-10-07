ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti in IIOJK Thursday said that the recent spate of civilian killings in Kashmir lays in tatters Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's "fake narrative of normalcy" in the occupied territory.

A well known chemist, Makhan Lal Bindroo was killed by identified gunmen at his pharmacy in high security Iqbal Park in Srinagar, while two other people were killed in Bandipora.

"An utterly desensitized government that has devalued human lives and pushed Jammu and Kashmir into further peril and chaos by its ruthless policies of collective punishment in the garb of security," she tweeted.