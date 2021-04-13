UrduPoint.com
Modi-led Regime Planning To Arrest Mehbooba

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

Modi-led regime planning to arrest Mehbooba

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has expressed the apprehension that Modi-led regime was planning to arrest her.

Mehbooba Mufti said that New Delhi was trying to demoralize by calling her for questioning, Kashmir Media Service reported.

She said, "For the last two years, the Indian government has been trying to finish PDP in one way or another. One one hand, New Delhi is luring PDP leaders while on the other it is trying to demoralize me by calling me for questioning", she said, adding, "after failing to get substantial evidence of corruption against me, New Delhi has now called my mother. I fear they will also call my daughters and brother in near future".

She said the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed to fight for the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir not for petty electoral gains.

About the future of PAGD as there has not been a single meeting from the last three months, she said, "Every party has the right to hold programmes on a party basis. As far as PAGD is concerned, it exists for a much larger cause and purpose".

Replying over extension of Delimitation commission process and delay in assembly elections in IIOJK, she said, "Indian government will always want to rule J&K directly," she said, "If J&K will have its own elected government, they think there intervention will minimize in taking decisions here", she added.

