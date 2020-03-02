Modi-led ultra-nationalist Indian regime can threat Indus Water Treaty: experts

The recent extreme measures such as scrapping of articles 370 and 35A of Indian constitution in Kashmir and introduction of Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB), the Modi-led ultra-nationalist Indian regime can also threat the decades old Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan, which could have dire consequences for regional peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The recent extreme measures such as scrapping of articles 370 and 35A of Indian constitution in Kashmir and introduction of Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB), the Modi-led ultra-nationalist Indian regime can also threat the decades old Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan, which could have dire consequences for regional peace.

Experts express these views during the launch of book titled "Readings in Indus Basin disputes between India and Pakistan: An Academic Selection of Articles, Commentaries, Newspaper Reports, Legal Texts and Arbitral Awards (1948-2018)", organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here, said a press release.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI said water for Pakistan is one of the future geo-strategic issues and the launch of book on Indus Basin dispute is very timely.

He said that the book provided the excellent synthesis of water issues, current standings and legal and other related implications. The facts in the book provided the balance picture of water disputes between India and Pakistan, he added.

Water Expert and Chairperson, board of Governors (BoG), SDPI Ambassador (Retired) Shafqat Kakakhel said that with over 700 official documents, research articles and legal texts, the book is a tremendous effort and would benefits the researchers working on the subject.

While commenting on Indus Water Treaty, Ambassador Kakakhel said that the treaty served the both India and Pakistan well as it survived three wars and recurring tension between both countries. But, unfortunately, the treaty has come under tremendous pressure mainly due to on-going violation of the treaty by Modi-led BJP regime.

He urged both countries to cooperate on shared water resources, implement the treaty in letter and spirit and future water negotiations should also include the emerging challenges such as climate change, water quality and sustainability of groundwater resources.

Professor Dr. Shaheen Akhtar of Department of International Relations, National Defense University (NDU) said that besides massive documentation the book provides the legal insights on Indus Water Treaty which remained limited in our narratives and debates. While commenting on Indus Water Treaty, she said that the treaty was under-utilized, such as article 7 of the treaty talks about future cooperation which never materialized.

Dr Hina Aslam, Associate Research Fellow, Lead Energy & Head China Study Center, SDPI moderated the session.