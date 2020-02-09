Modi made Kashmir an open prison: Priyanka Gandhi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Modi's government had made a prison out of the beautiful land of Jammu and Kashmir.

While commenting on the appalling human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, Priyanka in a tweet, said, "Continued internet blackout, illegal detentions and not to mention archaic laws slapped on popular politicians in order to keep them silent – this is the reality of J&K", reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Congress General Secretary is sister of Rahul Gandhi said.

In other hand Indian police arrested five youth during cordon and search operations in Badgam and Bandipora districts.

Three of detained youth identified as Amir Shafi Dar, Shabir Ahmed Ganie and Mudasir Ahmed Khan were arrested from Badgam while two other youth Irfan Aziz Butt and Mohammad Asif Parray from Bandipora district.

Police falsely claimed that the detainees were over-ground workers (OGWs) for mujahideen.