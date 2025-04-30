Open Menu

Modi Narrative Crumbles As Indian General Admits False Flag Tactics: Says Saif

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Modi narrative crumbles as Indian general admits false flag tactics: says Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Advisor on Information and Public Relations, Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday stated that a recent revelation by an Indian general had exposed the truth behind India's false flag operations, dismantling the Modi government’s propaganda.

In a strongly worded statement, Saif said that the Indian government's deceptive narrative had been publicly debunked by one of its own top military officials.

“The recent admission by an Indian general is a damning blow to the Modi regime’s fascist agenda,” he remarked.

He added that senior Indian military officers have openly acknowledged how false flag operations are orchestrated internally to malign Pakistan and create regional unrest.

“This confession unveils the deliberate strategy to frame Pakistan and escalate tensions in the region,” he said.

Saif emphasized that both civilian and military figures in India had been complicit in actions aimed at discrediting Pakistan on the international stage and provoking instability.

The provincial advisor affirmed that Pakistan possesses concrete evidence of India’s state-sponsored terrorism and false flag operations.

He reiterated that Pakistan was a responsible nation that would never compromise on its national security.

He urged the international community to take serious notice of India’s manipulative tactics and propaganda campaigns, warning that such provocations threaten peace and stability in the region.

