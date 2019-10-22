Modi narrowed breathing space of Kashmiris: Ansar Majeed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource (L&HR) Ansar Majeed Khan Tuesday said that Indian Narendra Modi narrowed the breathing space of innocent Kashmiris for the last 79 days.

In a statement, he said that India's efforts to divert attention from Kashmir issue would not succeed.

Pak-Army has taught the bitter to the coward enemy, he added.

The minister said that Pakistan Armed Forces by giving timely reply to the Indian aggression had removed its misunderstanding. Those who go against the integrity of Pakistan would be cut into pieces, he said.

Ansar Majeed Khan said that International community should play its positive role for solving the Kashmir issue. Prime Minister Pakistan would never compromise on Kashmir issue, he added.