Modi neglects his promise of 'one rank, one pension' for retired soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Modi regime in India has cheated the retired Indian soldiers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned a blind eye to his electoral promise of 'one rank, one pension' to garner votes before the elections.

According to sources, the retired Indian Army soldiers were decrying the false claims of the Modi government. During an election rally in Haryana in 2013, Prime Minister Modi had promised one rank, one pension. However, addressing troops in Siachen in 2014, Modi reiterated his promise to approve "one rank, one pension".

Based on Modi's promise, many retired generals including General VK Singh and thousands of retired soldiers voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After winning the elections, the ungrateful Modi government began to act in an evasive manner, whereas the retired soldiers staged protests across India in June 2015 when the demands were not met.

During the protests, the police brutally tortured retired soldiers and widows protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. After the violence on the protesters, 10 former army chiefs condemned Modi in a letter and demanded a commission of inquiry. On November 1, 2016, Subedar Ram Kishan committed suicide due to the rejection of demands.

So far, more than 5,000 retired Indian soldiers have returned their medals in protest to the Modi government. Despite the clear orders of the Supreme Court, the Modi government approved the amended bill. The retired soldiers rejected the bill, calling it a pension equivalent to a rank five. According to the Modi government, with the approval of the bill, 40% of the defense budget will be devoted to pensions only. Since 2008, retired Indian soldiers have been protesting for one rank, one pension.