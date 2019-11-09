UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Politics Is Politics Of Hatred: FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 04:37 PM

Modi politics is politics of hatred: FM

The Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qurashi has said that Indian Supreme Court decision on Babri Masjid dispute is a conspiracy of extremist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).He said this while reacting to Indian SC decision in Babri Masjid dispute

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th November, 2019) The Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qurashi has said that Indian Supreme Court decision on Babri Masjid dispute is a conspiracy of extremist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).He said this while reacting to Indian SC decision in Babri Masjid dispute.He held that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rulling Party is sowing the seeds of hatred.Pakistan expressed its strong reaction on controversial verdict announced by Indian Supreme court on Babri Misjid dispute.Shah Mahmood Qurashi further questioned why the verdict was announced on Saturday , the day of inauguration of KartarPur transit.

He further said that there is extreme pressure on Indian Supreme court and Indian Prime Minister Moodi is doing politics of hatred."The verdict by the Indian Supreme Court will put more pressure on already suppressed Muslim community," FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.FM Qureshi further concluded that you have witnessed that India have deployed more 5000 para military forces and closed schools and collages as they know it well that some reaction can come.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Supreme Court Narendra Modi Mosque Muslim Court

Recent Stories

Iran, Russia May Conclude Agreement on Stable Isot ..

53 seconds ago

Merkel urges Europe to defend democracy, freedom

55 seconds ago

Artificial Jewellary exports dip to 0.959m

3 minutes ago

Iran Should Respect IAEA Inspectors' Privileges, I ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-Narcotics court rejects bail plea of Rana San ..

3 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif thinks shroud has pockets: Sheikh Ras ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.