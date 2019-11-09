Modi politics is politics of hatred: FM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th November, 2019) The Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qurashi has said that Indian Supreme Court decision on Babri Masjid dispute is a conspiracy of extremist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).He said this while reacting to Indian SC decision in Babri Masjid dispute.He held that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rulling Party is sowing the seeds of hatred.Pakistan expressed its strong reaction on controversial verdict announced by Indian Supreme court on Babri Misjid dispute.Shah Mahmood Qurashi further questioned why the verdict was announced on Saturday , the day of inauguration of KartarPur transit.

He further said that there is extreme pressure on Indian Supreme court and Indian Prime Minister Moodi is doing politics of hatred."The verdict by the Indian Supreme Court will put more pressure on already suppressed Muslim community," FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.FM Qureshi further concluded that you have witnessed that India have deployed more 5000 para military forces and closed schools and collages as they know it well that some reaction can come.