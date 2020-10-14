UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Promoted Only Fascism And Hindutva Ideology In India: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

Modi promoted only fascism and Hindutva ideology in India: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said on Wednesday that Modi's government promoted only fascism and Hindutava ideology in India.

Talking to a private news channel he said that the Indian hegemonic designs are posing serious threat to regional peace and stability, while Indian cruel face has already been exposed in front of the world.

He said that the rights of minorities are not safe in Indian illegal occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The world should take the notice of Indian policies and human rights violations in the IIOJ&K.

Everyday lynching incidents are being reported in India but no attention is paid by international community, he added.

He said Pakistan wants peace and its desire for peace should not be misconstrued as its weakness.

In other hand Pakistan will continue exposing cruel Indian policies among the think tanks and parliaments of different countries, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Technology Jammu Fawad Chaudhry Government

Recent Stories

LHC CJ takes notice of prize money over Abid Malhi ..

1 minute ago

FM terms Pakistan's re-election to UNHRC as import ..

19 minutes ago

India&#039;s coronavirus infections rise to 7.24 m ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Press: What makes the UAE such a good place to ..

56 minutes ago

UAE sends second medical aid shipment to Costa Ric ..

56 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 October 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.