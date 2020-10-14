Modi promoted only fascism and Hindutva ideology in India: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said on Wednesday that Modi's government promoted only fascism and Hindutava ideology in India.

Talking to a private news channel he said that the Indian hegemonic designs are posing serious threat to regional peace and stability, while Indian cruel face has already been exposed in front of the world.

He said that the rights of minorities are not safe in Indian illegal occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The world should take the notice of Indian policies and human rights violations in the IIOJ&K.

Everyday lynching incidents are being reported in India but no attention is paid by international community, he added.

He said Pakistan wants peace and its desire for peace should not be misconstrued as its weakness.

In other hand Pakistan will continue exposing cruel Indian policies among the think tanks and parliaments of different countries, he added.