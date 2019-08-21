Modi pursuing Hindutva philosophy: speakers

Speakers at a conference on Kashmir issue expressed on Wednesday the views that Modi was pursuing Hindutva philosophy and his misadventure would result in solution of Kashmir issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Speakers at a conference on Kashmir issue expressed on Wednesday the views that Modi was pursuing Hindutva philosophy and his misadventure would result in solution of Kashmir issue.

They said that India had violated the UN resolutions and China's support for Pakistan was very vital after the annexation of Laddakh region.

They were addressing a one-day national conference titled 'Kashmir Dispute: Role of International Community' jointly organized by Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre in collaboration with PU Centre for South Asian Studies.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, renowned journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, Dean Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences Prof Dr Umbreen Javed, NUML's Department of International Relations, Peace and Conflict Studies chairman Prof. Dr. Adnan Sarwar Khan, National Institute of Historical & Cultural Research Director Dr. Sajid Mahmood Awan and University of Sindh's Pakistan Study Centre Director Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar were the speakers.

Addressing the conference, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that Modi was following Hindutva philosophy and it had also exposed India as biggest democracy and secular state of the world. He said that Pakistan was countering India successfully at international forums which needed to be reinforced with political and economic stability at home. He hoped that present misadventure of Modi would pave way for the ultimate solution of Kashmir dispute.

Senior analyst Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami was of the view that India had failed to achieve its desired goal in annexing Kashmir region. He said that Pandit Nehru had anticipated that by lingering on the dispute, India would be able to dilute the tense situation and would succeed in changing the demography of the region. He said that they had opined that with the passage of time, the struggle of Kashmiris would die down and Kashmir would become the integral part of India.

He said that but the recent developments regarding Kashmir had worsened the situation for India. He said that Sheikh Abdullah wanted to remain with India to showcase the world that Muslim majority area of Kashmir was comfortable with India and had nefarious designs to question the two-nation theory. He said that the Indian government had also violated its own constitution while abrogating article 370 and 35(a).

He said that at international level, Chinese support for Pakistan was very vital and after the annexation of Laddakh region, the dynamics of Kashmir dispute have fundamentally been altered by involving another stakeholder in Kashmir that was China.

He said the Indian government wanted to suppress the Kashmiris to stop other separatist movements going on in India.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chawla said that BJP government was implementing philosophy of extremist Hindu organization RSS. He said that the present crisis in Kashmir had vindicated two nation theory that the demand for the separate homeland by the Muslims was justified. He said that Modi's atrocities against the minorities had also disfigured the Indian face of secularism. He said the UN had failed to perform its functions in resolving the dispute.

In his keynote speech, Prof. Dr. Adnan Sarwar Khan discussed Simla Accord, Lahore Declaration and Musharraf formula in detail. He was of the opinion that Kashmiris were the fundamental party of the dispute and the issue could not be resolved without taking them into confidence. He said that Pakistan must be cautious by the mediation offer of President Trump as India would never accept it. He hoped that Indian Supreme Court would declare this action null and void because abrogation of this article of 370 would affect the entire constitutional structure.

He said that Modi had plans to use abrogation as bargaining chip for negotiations with Pakistan leaving aside the issue of Kashmir.

He said that Chinese role in the dispute was very significant and now the dispute was going to become trilateral.

Speaking on the occasion, National Institute of Historical & Cultural Research Director Dr. Sajid Mahmood Awan said that Kashmir was the unfinished agenda of the partition. He said that there were four states whose issues were taken to UN but Pakistan did not follow the other three issues which gave breathing space to India and she successfully digested Hyderabad, Junagarh and Manadar.

He said that Pakistan must focus on building public opinion at world level. He said that India was never going to hold plebiscite because she was very aware of the outcome. He said that it was the indigenous struggle by the Kashmiris and diplomatic pressure to abide by the UN resolutions. He said that Pakistan needed to augment its efforts at international level to win the support for the just cause of the Kashmir.

University of Sindh's Pakistan Study Centre Director Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar wondered at the incapacity of UN regarding solution of Kashmir dispute while East Taimoor was resolved in a very brief span of time. He said that Kashmir was not internal problem of India but it was an international dispute. He criticized the partition plan as unjust and unfair which sowed the seeds for the permanent disturbance in the region.

He said that the partition plan completely violated the geographical and historical factors. He said further that India had failed to Indianize Kashmir region due to constant and heroic struggle of the Kashmiri people. He said that it was the responsibility of the world community to resolve the simmering dispute which has become nuclear flashpoint. He said that nuclear weapons had also prevented India from achieving its hegemonic goals. Thus, he said, international community should realize the need to prevent possible nuclear war which would have devastating effects on the entire region of the South Asia and the world.

Prof. Dr. Umbreen Javaid concluded the session with a vote of thanks and significance of research for proposing viable solution of the dispute. Dr. Amjad Abbas Magsi conducted the proceedings on the occasion. Faculty members, students of various departments of the Punjab University attended the seminar which was concluded with a lively question-answer session.

Later, the participants took out a rally led by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and condemned Indian atrocities.