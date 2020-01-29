Modi, Raw is planning “terrorists’ attack” on Kartarpur Corridor

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that this is new strategy of Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to damage the regional peace.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2020) The Indian government led by Prime Minister Modi has been planning to organize “terrorists’ attack” inside Kartarpur Corridor—a sacred place for Sikh community in the region.

According to the sources, the Modi government and RAW are planning to carry out “terrorists’ attack” inside Kartarpur Corridor—a historic project which was opened between India and Pakistan for Sikh community.

“This is another plan of Modi government for damaging peace in the region,” said the sources while seeking anonymity. “

It would be catastrophic if the attack is carried out on Kartarpur Corridor as Sikh community in Pakistan and India have strong religious and spiritual attachment with Kartarpur.