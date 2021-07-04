UrduPoint.com
Modi Regime Arrests 20 Muslims For Transporting Sacrificial Animals In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :In a bid to advance its Hindutva agenda in Muslim dominated Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Modi led fascist Indian government arrested 20 people on the charge of transporting sacrificial animals from Jammu region to the Kashmir valley.

FIRs were registered against the cattle transporters at different police stations in the territory, KMS reported.

The arrests were made from Arnas, Chasana, Thandapani and Yuli areas of Reasi district and 72 cattle were confiscated while three vehicles were also seized.

The detainees were identified as Juma, Mohammad Ashraf, Shabbir, Rafeeq, Javaid, Abdul Majeed, Mohammad Abrar, Mohammad Hanif, Fayaz Ahmed, Fareed Ahmed, Mohammad Iqbal, Mohammad Shafi, Arafat Ahmed, Farooq, Mohammad Yousaf, Mohammad Isaq, Mohammad Mushtaq, Mohammad Farooq, Mohammad Yousaf and Saddam Hussain.

The sacrificial animals carried from different areas were being transported to the Kashmir valley for celebration of Eidul Azha.

Since April this year, the Modi regime has confiscated 262 cattle while 32 cases were registered against the animal traders.

