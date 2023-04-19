UrduPoint.com

Modi Regime Bans Eid Congregation At South Kashmir's Eidgah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Modi regime bans Eid congregation at South Kashmir's Eidgah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) , the BJP regime has banned Eid congregation at Eidgah in south Kashmir's Islamabad district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the authorities have ordered a ban on the Eid congregation at Central Eidgah in Islamabad district, the Jamia Masjid Committee Islamabad said.

However, the Committee announced that the Eid prayers would be offered at 8:30 a.m. at the Jamia Masjid.

More Stories From Pakistan

