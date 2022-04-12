UrduPoint.com

Modi Regime Books Senior Hurriyat Leader Under Black Law In Srinagar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Modi regime books senior Hurriyat leader under black law in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Indian authorities booked senior Hurriyat leader, Mushtaqul islam under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted him to Kotbhalwal jail in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushtaqul Islam was arrested by Indian police, last week of March, during a house raid in Batamaloo area of Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The authorities invoked black law PSA against the leader and shifted him from Batamaloo Police Station, Srinagar, to Kothbalwal jail in Jammu.

APHC leaders in their statements in Srinagar termed the act as blatant harassment aimed at silencing the political dissents in Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Police Police Station Jail Jammu Srinagar March Media From

Recent Stories

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

23 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

23 minutes ago
 At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Afr ..

At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Africa - Reports

23 minutes ago
 Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

23 minutes ago
 French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will v ..

French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will vote for Macron

23 minutes ago
 As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel se ..

As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel sees an opening

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.