Modi regime cannot hide human rights abuses in Kashmir: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said Modi regime could not hide the reality of grave human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir by arranging guided diplomatic tours in the valley.

In a tweet on his social media account, he said European Union diplomats did well to turn down the invitation of the Indian government to visit occupied Kashmir after they were not allowed to meet the detained Kashmiri political leaders.

He said the United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir on the Chinese request underscored the international character of the Kashmir dispute.

However, the world community was not doing enough to force India to lift the curfew, remove communication blackout and free political leaders, he added.