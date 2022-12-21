Modi regime committing genocide of Muslims of India, IIOJK: Mushaal

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick raised the alarm that the fascist Narendra Modi government was involved in committing genocide of Muslims of India and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as brutal soldiers were not only given killing license but the assassination of Kashmiri people was incentivized as well.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick raised the alarm that the fascist Narendra Modi government was involved in committing genocide of Muslims of India and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as brutal soldiers were not only given killing license but the assassination of Kashmiri people was incentivized as well.

She said that brutal Indian forces were given complete immunity and murderous soldiers got promotions and rewards in the occupied valley for ruthlessly killing innocent Kashmiris, said a press release.

Mushaal, wife of incarcerated Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, in a statement on Wednesday lamented that when International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime was being observed across the world, Muslims in India and IIOJK were on the brink of genocide, as Hindutva leaders were openly calling for mass killing of Muslims.

She stated that India under Modi has become dangerous country for Muslims, as frequency of hate crimes against Muslims witnessed alarming upsurge since he seized the power.

Mushaal went on to say that international experts have warned of impending danger of Muslim genocide in India and IIOJK, as the US based Genocide Watch warned India was preparing for genocide of Muslims.

She stated that following India's 5 August 2019 illegal action, fears of genocide in IIOJK have increased manifold.

Mushaal said that BJP-ruled Indian government persecuted Muslims on one ground or another such as (Citizenship amendment Act and National Register of citizens, Muslim preachers as carriers of Corona virus, saying azan (prayer call) aloud) disturbing the sleep of non-Muslims in the vicinity, offering prayers in open space or in houses, and so on).

She said that the Bridge Initiative under Georgetown University in the US published a report claiming that "Muslims are in the 8th stage of genocide in India". Echoing the claims of Islamists and left-liberals alleging persecution of Muslims in India, the report titled "Is Genocide of Muslims underway in India?" concludes that "the process of genocide of Muslims is underway in India".

Mushaal said that India eminently qualifies to be an offender of "genocide", as the occupied valley has been turned into a Guantanamo Bay prison.

The hurriyat leader urged that the world must take notice of impending genocide of Muslims in India and IIOJK very seriously, adding that UN and other international Human Right bodies should come to rescue of helpless Muslims in IIOJK and India.

"It is time to tell India, clearly and forcefully, to stop genocide of Muslims in IIOJK and India," she added.