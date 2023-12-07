Open Menu

Modi Regime Continues To Snatch Kashmiris’ Properties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Modi regime continues to snatch Kashmiris’ properties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Narendra Modi-led Indian government continues to snatch the properties of innocent people in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to punish them for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in its fresh move, the Modi regime has attached the properties of five Hurriyat activists in Bandipora and Ganderbal districts. Those whose properties have been confiscated include those of Irfan Ahmad, Lateef Khan, Mohammad Hussain Shah, and Waliullah.

The Indian authorities have already confiscated the headquarters of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in Srinagar and hundreds of houses and properties belonging to Hurriyat leaders and organizations, including Syed Ali Gilani Shaheed, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, and Jamaat-e-Islami, across IIOJK.

The occupation authorities have also demolished many residential houses, shops, shopping complexes, and other properties in the occupied territory.

The attaching or confiscating of Kashmiris’ properties every other day by India is a new normal in occupied Kashmir. The action is aimed at forcing the Kashmiris to give up their support for the ongoing freedom struggle.

Attaching properties to Kashmiris is a sheer political vendetta on the part of Modi’s Hindutva regime. Indian troops are also regularly destroying the Kashmiris’ houses during violent military operations. Demolition of properties, illegal confiscations, and forced evictions are part of India’s systematic campaign to cripple the Kashmiris economically.

Modi must remember that India’s brutal military occupation and colonial tactics have failed to subdue the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom in the past and will meet the same fate in the future as well. India should stop its state terrorism and fulfill its promise of giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Same Media All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

12 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

12 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

12 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

12 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

12 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

12 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

12 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

12 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

12 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan