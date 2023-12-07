Modi regime continues to snatch Kashmiris’ properties

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Narendra Modi-led Indian government continues to snatch the properties of innocent people in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to punish them for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in its fresh move, the Modi regime has attached the properties of five Hurriyat activists in Bandipora and Ganderbal districts. Those whose properties have been confiscated include those of Irfan Ahmad, Lateef Khan, Mohammad Hussain Shah, and Waliullah.

The Indian authorities have already confiscated the headquarters of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in Srinagar and hundreds of houses and properties belonging to Hurriyat leaders and organizations, including Syed Ali Gilani Shaheed, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, and Jamaat-e-Islami, across IIOJK.

The occupation authorities have also demolished many residential houses, shops, shopping complexes, and other properties in the occupied territory.

The attaching or confiscating of Kashmiris’ properties every other day by India is a new normal in occupied Kashmir. The action is aimed at forcing the Kashmiris to give up their support for the ongoing freedom struggle.

Attaching properties to Kashmiris is a sheer political vendetta on the part of Modi’s Hindutva regime. Indian troops are also regularly destroying the Kashmiris’ houses during violent military operations. Demolition of properties, illegal confiscations, and forced evictions are part of India’s systematic campaign to cripple the Kashmiris economically.

Modi must remember that India’s brutal military occupation and colonial tactics have failed to subdue the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom in the past and will meet the same fate in the future as well. India should stop its state terrorism and fulfill its promise of giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.