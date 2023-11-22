Open Menu

Modi Regime Continues To Victimize Govt Employees In IIOJ&K

Published November 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Narendra Modi-led Indian government continues to victimize the government employees in Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, "In its latest move the Modi-installed puppet regime of the occupied territory has sacked four government employees."

Those terminated are Dr Nissar-ul-Hassan (President of Doctors Association Kashmir), Salam Rathar (laboratory bearer in Higher education department), Abdul Majeed Butt (constable) and Farooq Ahmad Mir (teacher).

They have been accused of participating in anti-India activities.

The process of dismissing the government employees started in April 2021, shortly after the administration formed a special task force to prove government employees and also constituted a committee to probe accusations of government employees’ involvement in pro-freedom and anti-India activities and suggest dismissal for those accused.

So far, the occupation authorities have dismissed hundreds of employees for their or their relatives’ affiliation with the freedom struggle.

