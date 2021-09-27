UrduPoint.com

Modi Regime Continuing With 'normalcy Acrobatics' In IIOJK: Mehbooba

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 10:50 AM

Modi regime continuing with 'normalcy acrobatics' in IIOJK: Mehbooba

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has said the local administration has been reduced to mere "PR and propaganda machinery" instead of alleviating people's misery, has taunted Modi regime in India for continuing with its 'normalcy acrobatics in the territory'.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti, President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), wrote on micro-blogging site twitter that there are back to back ministerial visits followed by "PR antics" such as air show in Srinagar to showcase normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Amused that Indian government continues its normalcy acrobatics in J&K. Back to back ministerial visits followed by PR antics such as Air Show in Srinagar to showcase normalcy when J&Ks shattered economy has suffered losses worth Rs 40,000 crores since 2019," Mehbooba wrote.

At a time when youth are committing suicide and unemployment rate is 17.8 per cent the local admin has become a PR and propaganda machinery instead of alleviating people's misery.

Governance has been reduced to PR exercises and covering up the truth, she said. No concern whatsoever for the people of J&K, she added.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Twitter Suicide Jammu Srinagar SITE 2019 Media Mufti Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and ..

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and houses to citizens at cost of ..

43 minutes ago
 Newly appointed BoDs chairmen of DISCOs visit NEPR ..

Newly appointed BoDs chairmen of DISCOs visit NEPRA headquarters

9 minutes ago
 DC, DPO visits police stations, discuss security f ..

DC, DPO visits police stations, discuss security for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussa ..

9 minutes ago
 248 confirmed dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

248 confirmed dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

9 minutes ago
 2021 World Internet Conference kicked off in Wuzhe ..

2021 World Internet Conference kicked off in Wuzhen, China

9 minutes ago
 South Korea Elected to Chair Board of Governors at ..

South Korea Elected to Chair Board of Governors at UN Nuclear Watchdog - Ministr ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.