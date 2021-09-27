Modi regime continuing with 'normalcy acrobatics' in IIOJK: Mehbooba

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has said the local administration has been reduced to mere "PR and propaganda machinery" instead of alleviating people's misery, has taunted Modi regime in India for continuing with its 'normalcy acrobatics in the territory'.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti, President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), wrote on micro-blogging site twitter that there are back to back ministerial visits followed by "PR antics" such as air show in Srinagar to showcase normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Amused that Indian government continues its normalcy acrobatics in J&K. Back to back ministerial visits followed by PR antics such as Air Show in Srinagar to showcase normalcy when J&Ks shattered economy has suffered losses worth Rs 40,000 crores since 2019," Mehbooba wrote.

At a time when youth are committing suicide and unemployment rate is 17.8 per cent the local admin has become a PR and propaganda machinery instead of alleviating people's misery.

Governance has been reduced to PR exercises and covering up the truth, she said. No concern whatsoever for the people of J&K, she added.