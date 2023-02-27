UrduPoint.com

Modi Regime Dismisses Three More Muslim Employees In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi-led fascist Indian regime had dismissed three more Muslim employees on the concocted charge of being involved in anti-India activities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Manzoor Ahmad Itoo, Junior Engineer (Public Works Department), Bandipore, Syed Saleem Andrabi, Orderly in Social Welfare Department, Handwara (Kupwara) and Mohammad Aurif Sheikh, Teacher in Government middle school, Mahore, Reasi are the employees against whom action has been taken.

The Modi regime took the action under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution to remove these employees from their services.

Article 311 of the Constitution of India provides for the dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under the Union or a State.

