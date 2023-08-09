Open Menu

Modi Regime Enforcing Independence Day Celebrations On IIOJK People, Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :In what observes called enforcing Independence Day celebrations on Kashmiri people and government employees as they consider India as an illegal occupier of their motherland, the Modi regime has asked government employees to hoist the Indian flag over their houses in connection with the Independence Day falling on August 15.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Directorate of school Education Jammu (DSEJ), in a declaration said, "All government officers and officials of the Education Department may hoist the Tricolor over their houses while giving due regard to the flag code." It further added that no government employee of the education department shall avail leave on the Independence Day-2023 All employees shall invariably participate in the Independence Day Celebrations.

" "All Government buildings and offices including schools shall be decorated with lights and hoist National Flag on them while giving due regards to the flag code and share videos of the same with the respective Divisional Commissioner," it reads.

The declaration said that all government officers and officials of the Education Department shall use selfies with images of Jhanda, Mitti and Diya (Earthen Lamp) as the display picture on their social media handles.

