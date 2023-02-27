Modi regime fail to protect minority community in IIOJ&K

Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam has said that the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) seems to be going back to 1990s as Modi regime has failed to protect the minority community despite tall claims of normalcy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam has said that the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) seems to be going back to 1990s as Modi regime has failed to protect the minority community despite tall claims of normalcy.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mufti Nasirul Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar while mentioning the killing of a bank guard in Pulwama by unknown gunmen asked whether it was New Delhi that was trying to create the situation in IIOJK like it was in 1990's.

The Grand Mufti said, "Targeted killings are creating a communal wedge in Kashmir as fear is looming large everywhere while economy is getting choked with each passing day and poor jobless people are being forced to pay property taxes."The Grand Mufti questioned why the houses of those who are not involved in any armed activity are being razed and asked whether the Modi regime is trying to create the situation in Kashmir like what it was in 1990's. "Time is not far when people will have to do or die situation in the valley," he warned India.