UrduPoint.com

Modi Regime Fail To Protect Minority Community In IIOJ&K

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Modi regime fail to protect minority community in IIOJ&K

Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam has said that the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) seems to be going back to 1990s as Modi regime has failed to protect the minority community despite tall claims of normalcy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam has said that the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) seems to be going back to 1990s as Modi regime has failed to protect the minority community despite tall claims of normalcy.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mufti Nasirul Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar while mentioning the killing of a bank guard in Pulwama by unknown gunmen asked whether it was New Delhi that was trying to create the situation in IIOJK like it was in 1990's.

The Grand Mufti said, "Targeted killings are creating a communal wedge in Kashmir as fear is looming large everywhere while economy is getting choked with each passing day and poor jobless people are being forced to pay property taxes."The Grand Mufti questioned why the houses of those who are not involved in any armed activity are being razed and asked whether the Modi regime is trying to create the situation in Kashmir like what it was in 1990's. "Time is not far when people will have to do or die situation in the valley," he warned India.

Related Topics

India Poor Minority Bank Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Media Mufti

Recent Stories

HFZA explores investment opportunities with Turkis ..

HFZA explores investment opportunities with Turkish delegation

5 minutes ago
 Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East announces ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East announces strategic agenda

6 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad U ..

PSL 2023 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Score, History, Who Will ..

14 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament disc ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament discuss parliamentary ties

20 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanis ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanisms of public-private partnersh ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s v ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s veterinary programmes

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.