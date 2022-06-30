Modi regime falls to a new low as Muslim houses being blasted in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Amid the ongoing bulldozer drive against Muslims in India, New Delhi has started destroying the houses of Kashmiris after wickedly designating them as hideouts of freedom fighters in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir media service, in order to mislead the International community, the Indian Army releases the footages of the blasted houses belonging allegedly to the freedom fighters.

In one such latest incident, house of a poor Kashmiri was blasted in Nadihal area of Bandipora district, today, and footages of the blast were also released to the media.

Drone footage of the operation shows the house being blown up in Bandipora.

Human rights activists have criticized the Modi regime for destroying Kashmiri houses on baseless pretexts.