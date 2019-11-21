Modi regime following Nazism in IOK: experts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Experts on Wednesday said that Modi regime in occupied Kashmir was following Nazism and there was no space for minorities in India which had been admitted by the world.

Talking to APP, the Information Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir-chapter, Sheikh Abdul Mateen said that the hearts of the people of Kashmir and Pakistan throbbed in unison.

He said that Pakistan had successfully sensitized the world regarding Kashmir issue, adding that a large number of countries condemning Indian atrocities had demanded early resolution of the dispute.

Central leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazar Muhammad Gondal said that Pakistan would continue support the cause of oppressed Kashmiris, till the realization of their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations' resolutions.