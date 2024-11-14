Modi Regime Has Turned IIOJK Into Open Prison,war Zone: APHC
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemned the intensified human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the Modi-led Indian government has transformed the territory into an open prison and cantonment war zone.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leaders, in a meeting held in Srinagar, decried ongoing cordon-and-search operations, mass arrests, property seizures, and other violations carried out under the banner of Hindutva ideology.
A statement issued by APHC spokesperson Abdul Rashid Minhas after the meeting emphasized that despite extreme repression, the commitment and sacrifices of Kashmiri detainees and martyrs would eventually compel India to relinquish its illegal hold over IIOJK. “The day is not far,” said Minhas, “when Kashmir will be free from Indian hegemony.”
The meeting sought the intervention by international human rights organizations to prevent the Indian government led by Modi and Amit Shah from sealing properties of the Kashmiri people, especially those demanding peace and freedom in the occupied territory.
They urged the world major powers to stop India from carrying out ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiris in the territory.
The APHC reiterated that the Indian government’s attempts to subdue the Kashmiri people will not succeed, as the struggle for a fair and internationally recognized plebiscite continues. The meeting further maintained that the occupation regime is deliberately endangering the lives of Kashmiri detainees by denying them adequate food and medical care.
The APHC expressed profound admiration for the resilience and courage of Kashmiri detainees, pledging that their contributions to the freedom movement will be honored in the annals of Kashmir’s history. They raised urgent concerns about the worsening conditions in IIOJK, citing that the BJP-led administration and Lieutenant Governor’s office have “crossed all limits” of brutality.
The APHC also warned that the Hindutva agenda’s expansionist aspirations in Kashmir are destabilizing peace in South Asia, stating that the region is akin to a volcano whose eruption could have dire, far-reaching consequences.
