Modi regime has turned IIOJK into present-day Karbala: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Fascist Narendra Modi has turned Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into present-day Karbala.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on Thursday deplored that Modi regime imposed stringent restrictions in IIOJK to prevent people from holding Muharram processions and paying tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, who achieved martyrdom in Karbala.

It said Modi is the Yazid of the time for the Kashmiris and India has emerged as modern Yazidi regime by inflicting untold miseries on innocent Kashmiris.

The report pointed out that every day is Ashura and every place is Karbala for the struggling people of IIOJK. "Brave Kashmiris are reviving spirit of Karbala by offering supreme sacrifices in the way of freedom.

Those standing up against Modi's Hindutva policies in IIOJK are the flag bearers of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). The Kashmiri people have learn it from Karbala to stand up against oppression," it said.

The report pointed out that those collaborating with India in IIOJK are the companions of Yazid.

It said Kashmiris will continue to draw courage and inspiration from Karbala to attain freedom from Indian yoke. It said Kashmiris' struggle against Indian tyranny is an extension of the battle of Karbala as the message of Karbla to Kashmiris is; stay steadfast in defiance against Indian tyranny and oppression.

The report said the sacrifices offered by Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala provide a strong moral booster to the Kashmiris fighting the Indian oppression. "Kashmiris sacrificing their lives for the sacred cause of freedom are the real followers of Imam Hussain (RA). Kashmiris are reviving memories of Karbala by putting up strong defiance against Indian tyranny," it said.

The report maintained that pro-freedom Free Kashmir slogans in Muharram processions in IIOJK are expressions of true Hussaini characters and he Kashmiris will surely defeat India's hegemonic designs by treading the path of Imam Hussain (RA).