Modi regime hatching conspiracies to change IIOJK demography: APHC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has deplored that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is hatching conspiracies, one after the other, to change the demographic composition of the territory and suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said Modi regime is plotting to change the Muslim majority status of IIOJK by settling Indian citizens in the territory.

He said that revocation of Article 370 was aimed at paving the way for the Hindus from India to get permanently settled in the territory.

He said the Indian authorities have granted citizenship rights to hundreds of thousands of Indian people and forces' personnel in IIOJK.

The spokesman pointed out that New Delhi is systematically implementing its settler colonial plan in IIOJK on the Israeli pattern to efface Muslim identity of the territory and establish Hindu civilization in the region.

He lamented that India is depriving the Kashmiris of their identity, jobs and other opportunities in their own land.

Killing of innocent Kashmiri youth in extra-judicial manner during so-called cordon and search operations on a daily basis is part of communal Modi regime's plan to turn the Muslim majority in IIOJK into a minority, he added.

The APHC spokesman said that the Kashmiris will not allow the Indian machinations to succeed.

He maintained that communal Modi regime's all tricks and plans are bound to fail in IIOJK and the Kashmiri people will emerge victorious in their struggle.

He said that the conscious people of the world must join hands with the Kashmiris to defeat Indian wicked designs in IIOJK.