Modi regime hatching conspiracies to change IIOJKJ demography, suppress freedom struggle: APHC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has deplored that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is hatching conspiracies, one after the other, to change the demographic composition of the territory and suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said Modi regime was plotting to change the Muslim majority status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by settling Indian citizens in the territory.

He said that revocation of Article 370 of Indian Constitution by Modi government was aimed at paving the way for the Hindus from India to get permanently settled in the territory.

The Indian authorities had granted citizenship rights to hundreds of thousands of Indian people and personnel of Indian armed forces in the IIOJK, he said.

The spokesman pointed out that New Delhi was systematically implementing its settler colonial plan in the IIOJK on the Israeli pattern to efface Muslim identity of the territory and establish Hindu majority in the region.

He lamented that India was depriving the Kashmiris of their identity, jobs and other opportunities in their own land. Killing of innocent Kashmiri youth in extra-judicial manner during so-called cordon and search operations on a daily basis was part of communal Modi regime's plan to turn the Muslim majority in IIOJK into a minority, he added.

The APHC spokesman said that the Kashmiris would not allow the Indian machinations to succeed.

He maintained that all tricks and plans of Modi regime were bound to fail in the IIOJK and the Kashmiris would emerge victorious in their struggle.

He said that the conscious people of the world must join hands with the Kashmiris to defeat Indian wicked designs in the region.