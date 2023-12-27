Open Menu

Modi Regime Misleading World About Situation In IIOJK: APHC

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Modi regime misleading world about situation in IIOJK: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the RSS-backed Narendra Modi-led Indian government is misleading the world by falsely propagating that peace is returning to occupied Jammu and Kashmir after its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Modi regime has intensified its efforts to brutalize the Kashmiris and colonize Kashmir since its 5 August move, which further aggravated the already volatile situation in the territory. However, he said, the Indian militaristic approach cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ passion for freedom.

The APHC spokesman paying tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs including the recent victims of custodial killing in Poonch said that their sacrifices would never be allowed to go in vain. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured due to the torture by Indian troops in custody in Poonch.

The spokesman urged the United Nations to take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and impress upon New Delhi to take steps for holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiris to decide their political future by themselves.

