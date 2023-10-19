Open Menu

Modi Regime Peddling Lies Of Normalcy In IIOJK To Mislead World: APHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is peddling blatant lies of peace and normalcy to mislead the world about the ground situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and

Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders including Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Farida Bahenji, Noor Muhammad Fayyaz, Muhammad Aaqib and Umar Mughal in their statements issued in Srinagar said off and on claims of Indian political and military leaders about improving security scenario in the occupied territory are nothing but cruel jokes.

They said that the Indian claims of return of normalcy in IIOJK are exposed by everyday killings, violent Cordon and search operations, raids and arbitrary arrests.

The APHC leaders pointed out that the Modi regime is attempting to distort truth and twist facts to promote its false narrative on Kashmir.

They said illegal detentions and slapping of draconian laws even on human rights activists debunk the Modi regime’s claims. They said, peace will continue to elude occupied Kashmir till Kashmiris are given their inalienable right to self-determination.

The APHC leaders deplored that India has turned occupied Kashmir into the world’s most militarized zone and snatched every right including the right to life of the Kashmiris.

They said that Narendra Modi must allow UN observers, world human rights bodies to visit IIOJK to assess the ground situation. Kashmiri people must be granted an opportunity to decide their future by themselves, they said, adding that peace and stability will remain a distant dream in South Asia without the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

