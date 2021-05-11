UrduPoint.com
Modi Regime Poses Threat To Global Security: Report

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 10:50 AM

Modi regime poses threat to global security: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The arrest of two persons with 7 kg of natural uranium by Maharashtra police has authenticated that Modi-led Indian regime is a threat to global security.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said the nuclear and defense experts are of the opinion that the seizure of 7 kg of uranium of extremely pure grade from two persons in Mumbai, India, is, enough to make a bomb.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of radioactive material in India. The experts pointed out that the lame-duck response has also exposed the double standards of the global community towards the safety of the fissile material in India and will equally be responsible if an untoward happens in future.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) owes an explanation over arrest of the persons with uranium in Mumai as the experts feared that Hindu terrorists can use this material for making nuclear bombs.

They demanded that India's nuclear programmer should immediately be sealed unless country's flawed mechanism about protection of uranium is thoroughly reviewed.

"This is the only way to protect the world from the growing threats stemming from uranium theft incident in India," said a fissile material expert adding that since 1994, 11 cases pertaining to the seizure of high quality uranium has been reported in India.

The experts urged the United Nations Security Council to ask for an investigation into incidents of uranium theft in India as in the past even Indian politicians have been found involved in the smuggling of highly radioactive uranium.

They maintained that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that continues to keep Pakistan in its grey list in the name of far less serious charge like money laundering needs to put India in the black list to effectively monitor money trails of uranium transactions in India.

