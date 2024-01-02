Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bureau to curb freedom sentiments in IIOJK

The Modi government has approved the establishment of the Finger Print Bureau in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for screening and profiling the Kashmiri population as part of its designs to suppress the freedom sentiments in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Modi government has approved the establishment of the Finger Print Bureau in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for screening and profiling the Kashmiri population as part of its designs to suppress the freedom sentiments in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service report on Tuesday, the Indian media reports in this regard said 73 posts have been sanctioned for the aforesaid bureau in occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, January 1, 2024.

The Finger Print Bureau will be headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police rank official and will be assisted by one Superintendent of Police and two Deputy Superintendents of Police.

A total of 22 Sub-Inspectors and 28 selection-grade constables will also be part of the new wing.

The Bureau will help Indian army, police, paramilitary forces and investigation agencies to conduct record checks by analyzing fingerprints from existing records.

The Bureau will prepare a comprehensive database of fingerprint records of the Kashmiri people including organizing, indexing, and updating the database regularly to ensure quick and accurate retrieval of information when needed