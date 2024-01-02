Open Menu

Modi Regime Sanctions Creation Of Finger Print Bureau To Curb Freedom Sentiments In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 08:49 PM

Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bureau to curb freedom sentiments in IIOJK

The Modi government has approved the establishment of the Finger Print Bureau in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for screening and profiling the Kashmiri population as part of its designs to suppress the freedom sentiments in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Modi government has approved the establishment of the Finger Print Bureau in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for screening and profiling the Kashmiri population as part of its designs to suppress the freedom sentiments in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service report on Tuesday, the Indian media reports in this regard said 73 posts have been sanctioned for the aforesaid bureau in occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, January 1, 2024.

The Finger Print Bureau will be headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police rank official and will be assisted by one Superintendent of Police and two Deputy Superintendents of Police.

A total of 22 Sub-Inspectors and 28 selection-grade constables will also be part of the new wing.

The Bureau will help Indian army, police, paramilitary forces and investigation agencies to conduct record checks by analyzing fingerprints from existing records.

The Bureau will prepare a comprehensive database of fingerprint records of the Kashmiri people including organizing, indexing, and updating the database regularly to ensure quick and accurate retrieval of information when needed

Related Topics

India Army Police Jammu January Media From Government

Recent Stories

Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

4 minutes ago
 Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing commi ..

Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing committee for civil award

4 minutes ago
 Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab throu ..

Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab through Domicile Management System

4 minutes ago
 Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South ..

Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South Africa

2 minutes ago
 Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

2 minutes ago
 PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhr ..

PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhro

2 minutes ago
PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS sea ..

PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS seats selection

2 minutes ago
 Property dispute claims life of two real sisters i ..

Property dispute claims life of two real sisters in Rajoia

2 minutes ago
 Ashrafi optimistic of polio eradication during cur ..

Ashrafi optimistic of polio eradication during current year

2 hours ago
 NPA delegation acknowledges Lahore Police excellen ..

NPA delegation acknowledges Lahore Police excellence in meeting with CCPO

2 hours ago
 SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification c ..

SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification case on Jan 4

2 hours ago
 PU declares results

PU declares results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan