Modi Regime Seizes Properties Of Two More Civilians In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Narendra Modi-led Indian government continues to snatch the properties of innocent people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to punish them for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in its fresh move the Modi regime confiscated the properties of two persons in Kulgam and Jammu districts.

Indian police and dreaded agencies seized an under-construction house of Aijaz Ahmad Ganai in Kulgam and the house of Baldev Raj alias Raju in Bishnah area of Jammu district. The police dubbed them as drug smugglers and peddlers to justify the illegal move of confiscation of their properties.

The Indian authorities have already confiscated the headquarters of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar and hundreds of houses and properties belonging to Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Syed Ali Gilani Shaheed, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi and Jamaat-e-Islami across occupied Kashmir.

The occupation authorities have also demolished many residential houses, shops, shopping complexes and other properties in the occupied territory.

The attaching or confiscating of the properties every other day is a new method being used by India to render the people of occupied Kashmir homeless and landless. The action is aimed at forcing them to give up their support to the ongoing freedom struggle.

Indian troops are also destroying the Kashmiris’ houses during violent military operations every other day. Demolition of properties, illegal confiscations and forced evictions are part of India’s systematic campaign to cripple the Kashmiri people economically.

The Modi regime needs to realize the fact that India’s brutal military occupation and colonial tactics have failed to subdue the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom in the past and will meet the same fate in future as well.

The world community must take cognizance of the brutal actions of India in occupied Kashmir and play a role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from the Indian wrath.

