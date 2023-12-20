Modi regime snatches properties of five more freedom activists in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Narendra Modi-led Indian government continues to snatch the properties of innocent people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) to punish them for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

"The Modi regime, in its fresh move, has attached the immovable properties of five Hurriyat activists in Ganderbal district in a false case registered against them. Those whose properties have been confiscated are Mohammad Yousuf, Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Rafiq, Mohammad Sakhi and Hilal Ahmad," according to KMS.

The Indian authorities have already confiscated the headquarters of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in Srinagar and hundreds of houses and properties belonging to Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Syed Ali Gilani Shaheed, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi and Jamaat-e-Islami across IIOJ&K.

The occupation authorities have also demolished many residential houses, shops, shopping complexes and other properties in the occupied territory.

The attaching or confiscating Kashmiris’ properties every other day by India is a new normal in IIOJ&K. The action is aimed at forcing the Kashmiris to give up their support to the ongoing freedom struggle.

Attaching properties of Kashmiris is a sheer political vendetta on part of Modi’s Hindutva regime. Indian troops are also regularly destroying the Kashmiris’ houses during violent military operations. Demolition of properties, illegal confiscations and forced evictions are part of India’s systematic campaign to cripple the Kashmiris economically.

Modi must remember that India’s brutal military occupation and colonial tactics have failed to subdue the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom in the past and will meet the same fate in future as well. India should stop its state terrorism and fulfill its promise of giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.