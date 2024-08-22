Modi Regime Targeting People For Their Faith In India, IIOJK: Report
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) As the world is observing International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, today(Thursday), atrocities against Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and minorities in India continue unabated.
According to a report released by the research section of Kashmir Media Service in connection with the Day, today, it maintained that Indian forces personnel including the army, paramilitary, police personnel, and agencies have restricted the Kashmiri people their right to observe their religious practices. “India has snatched every right including political, social, and religious freedom of oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Demographic change in IIOJK is proof that India targets people because of their faith. Religious minorities are being persistently hounded in India under rogue BJP rule. Targeting, arresting, and torturing Indian Muslims in the garb of cow slaughter and other religious freedom is a scar on the concept of a civilized world. Gujarat massacre in 2002 indicates victimization of Muslims in India by Modi and Amit Shah,” it said.
The report pointed out that RSS and BJP are using hate campaigns as a weapon against Muslims and other religious minorities in India. “There is an alarming domination of Hindutva ideology and rise of Islamophobia across India.
Anti-Muslim riots in India are ample proof that India is becoming increasingly intolerable for Muslims. Religious sites of Muslims, Christians, and other minorities in India as in Manipur are being vandalized by Hindutva forces in uniform and civic dresses with impunity,” it said.
The Hindu mobs destroyed 300 Churches in Manipur after BJP Indian govt fueling ‘serious religious persecution.
’
The report stated that hatred towards religious minorities is at its peak in India and the RSS-backed racist Modi government is using terror as a policy to intimidate religious minorities across the country. RSS-inspired BJP government is planning ethnic cleansing of Muslims through discriminatory laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) it said, adding that Hindutva BJP Indian government is trampling upon fundamental freedoms of religious minorities in India.
Hundreds of Muslim and other minority religious scholars and students are facing illegal detentions under black laws in different jails of India,
The report maintained that the global community must make sure that the voices of victims of violence in IIOJK and across India are heard. “World must take practical steps to protect rights of IIOJK people and of India’s religious minorities. The Hindutva Indian government dominated by BJP must be brought to book for its crimes against IIOJK people and religious minorities in India,” it added.
The report pointed out that the international community has already been warned of the genocide of Muslims in India and IIOJK. Muslims, Dalits, and Christians are completely unsafe in India because of their faith, it added.
It is to be mentioned here that the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief is a day designated by the UN for states to step up their efforts to combat intolerance, discrimination, and violence against persons based on religion or belief.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..7 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident8 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam8 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB8 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority8 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal8 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM8 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister8 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case8 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner8 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui8 hours ago