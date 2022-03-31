UrduPoint.com

Modi Regime Terminates Five Govt Employees In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Modi regime terminates five govt employees in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has terminated five government employees for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an official told that five government employees from IIOJK have been terminated on the charges of their links with mujahideen.

He said that the terminated employees include two police constables Tawseef Ahmed Mir and Shahid Hussain Rathar, a computer operator Ghulam Hassan Parray, a teacher Arshid Ahmad Das, and a Nursing Orderly Sharafat A Khan.



