Modi regime terminates three more Kashmiri employees in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :In an ongoing spree of terminating Kashmiri employees from government services, the Modi regime has sacked three more employees including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Kashmir University in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), "The other two employees who have been terminated from their job include an officer from the Revenue Department and a Police Constable."Interestingly, all three employees were sacked on the allegation of supporting the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, pledged by the United Nations (UN) under many resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, it added.