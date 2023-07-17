Open Menu

Modi Regime Terminates Three More Kashmiri Employees In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Modi regime terminates three more Kashmiri employees in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :In an ongoing spree of terminating Kashmiri employees from government services, the Modi regime has sacked three more employees including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Kashmir University in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), "The other two employees who have been terminated from their job include an officer from the Revenue Department and a Police Constable."Interestingly, all three employees were sacked on the allegation of supporting the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, pledged by the United Nations (UN) under many resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, it added.

Related Topics

India Police United Nations Job Jammu Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

11 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

13 hours ago
 Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

14 hours ago
SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

14 hours ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

17 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

17 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

18 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

18 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan