UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Regime Turns IIOJK Into New Epicenter Of COVID-19: Wani

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Modi regime turns IIOJK into new epicenter of COVID-19: Wani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Veteran Hurriyat activist Altaf Hussain Wani has said that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is becoming the new epicenter of COVID-19 with no information available on COVID-19 cases as the entire region has been under military siege since August 5, 2019.

The IIOJK had been under dual lockdown, the first one was in the shape of military siege which was imposed on the valley by India after repealing its special status on August 5 last and the second was enforced under the garb of the coronavirus pandemic on March 1, 2020, he said while talking to APP.

Wani said the poor healthcare system of the valley was tattered and outdated as only 18 ventilators were available for eight million people of the IIOJK. Moreover, the prolonged lockdown had left the masses out of food, life saving medicines, COVID treating drugs and critical medical equipment.

He added the doctors through a special legislative order were barred from holding any press conference and data sharing with the media on the COVID related situation of the IIOJK.

The revocation of articles 370 and 35 A of the Indian Constitution had ripped off the special status of the IIOJK and its people while after introduction of the new legislation by the Modi regime the Saffronization of occupied state had become more visible and appeared to be demographic apartheid, the Kashmiri human rights activist noted.

"After the revoking of 35 A, non-state residents are being allotted IIOJK's domiciles, which is one of the serious concerns as they will be allowed to buy lands in the occupied valley which is earlier prohibited.

This will be an invasion on the local culture and traditions of IIOJK." Wani mentioned that the Indian government had set up a fast track system in IIOJK for issuing domiciles where anticipated 2.2 million outsiders would be issued the documents. Till date around 4.5 lac people had been given the domiciles.

Altaf Wani said the Indian leadership was mulling over setting up concentration camps in the IIOJK for further radicalistation of its people. The youth and children, including women, arrested after August 5 were kept in jails and detention camps without any medical assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak, he lamented.

He regretted that in fake encounters and night raids, women were severely tortured, harassed, maimed and killed as all sorts of nefarious designs were being implemented to force the Kashmiris to succumb to the Indian pressure, in which they had badly failed.

"As many as 214 youth have been martyred, including some women and children during their so-called search operations and 13,000 people, including children, are being arrested along with the Hurriyat leadership of grassroots level." Wani said there were massive human rights abuses and eco-terrorism acts committed by the Indian occupation forces as they had set ablaze the harvested crops and orchards purposely to harm the economic backbone of the Kashmiris. "This year there has been no harvest, tourism and business activity in the valley which has put the Kashmiris under a deplorable situation."He thanked the Human Rights Watch and the international media for highlighting the fascist and intolerant face of India that had become a threat to regional peace and security.

/778

Related Topics

India Altaf Hussain Business Poor Drugs Jammu Buy March August Women 2019 2020 National University Media All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration Amongst Deserving ..

5 minutes ago

SC seeks govt’s reply in suo motu case of Army P ..

19 minutes ago

ADX announces listing of Mamoura Diversified Globa ..

1 hour ago

Govt unveils special postage stamp for Youme-e-Ist ..

1 hour ago

Punjab CM orders action against hoarders, profitee ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC L&amp;S and Wanhua Chemical Group form Strat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.