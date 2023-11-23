Modi regime using brutal tactics to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle: APHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed concern over the brutal tactics being used by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government in Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the termination of government employees including President of Doctors Association Kashmir Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Salam Rathar, Abdul Majeed Butt and Farooq Ahmad Mir from their services.

He said, "Such dismissals are being made without holding any inquiry and are part of the anti-Kashmiri policy of the BJP regime."

He called upon the international human rights organizations to urge India to stop victimization of the people of occupied Kashmir for demanding their right to self-determination.

The spokesman reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle for achieving freedom from the Indian yoke.

He urged India to honour its commitments of allowing the Kashmiri people to decide their future by themselves through the exercise of their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leader, Muhammad Sultan Butt, in a statement issued in Islamabad expressed serious concern over the surge in Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and said that India was engaged in systematic genocide of the Kashmiris.

He paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Kulgam, Baramulla, Rajori and other areas.

He lamented, "India and Israel are perpetrating atrocities on the Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine but the world community is acting as a mute spectator."