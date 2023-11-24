Open Menu

Modi Regime Using Brutal Tactics To Suppress Kashmiris’ Struggle: APHC

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Modi regime using brutal tactics to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed concern over the brutal tactics being used by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman strongly condemned the termination of government employees including President of Doctors Association Kashmir Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Salam Rathar, Abdul Majeed Butt and Farooq Ahmad Mir from their services.

He said, "Such dismissals are being made without holding any inquiry and are part of the anti-Kashmiri policy of the BJP regime."

He called upon the international human rights organizations to urge India to stop victimization of the people of occupied Kashmir for demanding their right to self-determination.

The spokesman reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle for achieving freedom from the Indian yoke. He urged India to honour its commitments of allowing the Kashmiri people to decide their future by themselves through the exercise of their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leader, Muhammad Sultan Butt, in a statement issued in Islamabad expressed serious concern over the surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and said that India was engaged in systematic genocide of the Kashmiris.

He paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Kulgam, Baramulla, Rajori and other areas.

"India and Israel are perpetrating atrocities on the Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine but the world community was acting as a mute spectator," he lamented.

Related Topics

India Islamabad World Israel Palestine Hurriyat Conference Jammu Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

13 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

48 minutes ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

10 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

10 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

10 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

10 hours ago
Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

10 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

10 hours ago
 Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghu ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to ..

10 hours ago
 PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's eco ..

PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's economy: Pakistan Peoples Party C ..

11 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

11 hours ago
 IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea see ..

IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea seeking details of cases

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan