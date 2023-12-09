'Modi regime using judiciary as a tool to snatch rights of IIOJK people'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Political experts and analysts based in Srinagar have said that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is using judiciary as a tool to snatch the rights of the people of India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements pointed out that the Indian judiciary has become highly saffronized since fascist Modi assumed power in 2014.

They were commenting on the Indian Supreme Court’s decision likely to be announced on Monday on a bunch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that the Indian Supreme Court under RSS-BJP influence is likely to endorse Modi regime’s illegal revocation of Kashmir-specific Articles 370 and 35A on 5 August 2019, that the ratification of the illegal abrogation of these Articles by the Indian apex court would be a travesty of justice.

They maintained that validating Modi’s illegal actions of 5 August 2019 would be yet another manifestation of a pliant Indian judiciary and that the RSS-backed Indian government’s decision to repeal the special status of Kashmir on 5 August 2019 was meant to strip Kashmiris of their rights.

They added that the Modi regime wants to snatch away everything including the identity, culture, and resources of the people of the occupied territory. They said that the Kashmiris must come on the roads massively to raise voices for their rights snatched by the Hindutva government on 5 August 2019.

The political experts and analysts noted that the Indian judiciary has time and again sided with the government when it comes to cases related to Muslims in India and IIOJK. Indian judiciary is giving priority to Hindutva ideology while announcing verdicts in cases related to Muslims, they added.

The political experts and analysts maintained that the Modi regime’s illegal revocation of Kashmir’s special status was a brazen violation of UN resolutions. They added that the world must pressurize India to restore Kashmir-specific Articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution.